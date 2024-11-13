Lucknow gears up for series of concerts: A Galaxy of singers set to raise the music temperature

Lucknow is all set to witness soaring temperatures this winter with some of the biggest stars from the world of music performing in the city and heating up the scene. With names like Diljit Dosanjh, five-times National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal, actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, indie artistes Prateek Kuhad, Talwiinder, Krsna and Satinder Sartaaj the list is long, and power packed. Dil-Luminati Tour with Diljit Dosanjh

Leading the pack and performing today will be Padma Vibhushan sarod legend Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. “Ustadji is performing under our Dharohar series to mark the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy. Last year Indian classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty performed,” says UPSNA chairman Prof Jayant Khot.

As a part of his ongoing tour, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform on November 22, but the venue is yet to be announced. Sources say that they have been trying to zero upon Ekana Stadium and are working on permissions.

Club owner Jasminder Singh, who organised Dosanjh show in 2015, says, “Then we hosted the audience of around 3000 but now the game has changed. The shows are held in stadiums, so the scenario is different. We have hosted stars like Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Daler (Mehndi) paaji but now the canvas has got bigger. With pass culture on rise the circumstances are different with people struggling for tickets.”

Getting into economics, event organiser Pankaj Verma says, “Nowadays, people float events with no dates and venue and as per the sale of tickets shows are finalised, else get scrapped. The good point is big artistes are taking up shows that are being staged in plush malls and are doing very well. It’s a win-win for music lovers.”

Beware of fake tickets

Tickets for Dosanjh’s show sold out within minutes but fake deals are doing rounds on many social media pages. In previous shows, cases have been registered about fake tickets. The singer had also apologised to the public and event people have also cautioned the music lovers!

Set to perform

Diljit Dosanjh - Dil-Luminati Tour, November 22

Moshpit Arena Ft KRSNA , Bali & Fotty 7, November 29

Talwiinder On Tour, December 7

Pratik Kuhad at Repertwhar, December 19

Shreya Ghoshal - All Hearts Tour, December 21

Legacy Rewind ft. Farhan Akhtar, December 22