Lucknow girl missing since Dec last, Allahabad HC summons investigating officer

Taking serious note of a missing girl, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the investigating officer (IO) of the case to appear before it on the next hearing on February 23 and explain what steps have been taken to trace the minor. Taking serious note of the matter, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC summoned the IO on Feb 23 (For Representation)

A division bench of Justice Rajnish Kumar and Justice Zafeer Ahmad passed the order on a petition filed by Geeta Kumari, 55, mother of the 17-year-old girl who went to a nearby grocery store at around 8pm on December 22, 2025, and has been missing since then. An FIR was lodged in this regard at the Talkatora police station, Lucknow, on December 26. Geeta suspects a neighbour’s role in the incident.

A Class IV employee of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) Geeta Kumari of Saumya Vihar Colony, under Talkatora police station, approached the high court after cops did little to trace her daughter. Geeta, a widow, got the job on compassionate ground.

She claimed that she along with her son approached the office of DCP (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava and additional DCP (West) Dhananjay Khushwaha for help, but to no avail.

The family also claimed to have approached the office of DIG (public grievance) and also lodged a complaint on the CM’s portal. But all efforts went in vain. As a last resort, the mother-son duo approached the Lucknow high court lawyers Sandeep Yadav and Ajit Singh. They then filed a petition.

“The high court has taken serious note of the issue. The court has summoned the investigating officer of the case on the next hearing on February 23,” said advocate Sandeep Yadav.