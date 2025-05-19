Lucknow: Girl roamed alone after killing mother; plot with boyfriend unravels

A 15-year-old girl was seen roaming aimlessly on the road hours after she and her minor boyfriend, 17, allegedly killed her mother in Chinhat’s Semra locality in the wee hours of Sunday. The movement raised early suspicion and helped uncover what turned out to be a planned murder followed by a failed attempt to mislead investigators, police said on Monday. The girl and her boyfriend were arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Usha Singh, who had opposed their relationship. (Sourced)

According to police, the duo choked Usha Singh and then slit her throat with a piece of broken glass. After the killing, the girl reportedly tried to make the incident look like a break-in, stripping her mother’s body, placing a liquor bottle nearby, and leaving the rooftop door open before shouting for help.

Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing her cries. The girl also phoned her maternal uncle, saying, “Mother is not getting up. Come quickly.”

However, inconsistencies in her story soon raised suspicion. A patrolling officer had earlier spotted her wandering alone on the road late at night. When questioned, she claimed her mother was unwell and had already taken medicine. Later, as police pieced together the timeline, they began to doubt the narrative of an outsider’s attack.

“She wanted it to appear as a case of robbery and rape gone wrong. But her behaviour didn’t align with her claims,” said Chinhat station house officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra.

During questioning, the girl attempted to shift blame to one of her mother’s acquaintances, alleging that a man who used to visit their house and drink with Usha might be behind the crime. Police said this was an effort to divert attention. “There was no evidence of any such person being involved. It was an attempt to mislead,” said an officer familiar with the probe.

Last year, the girl ran away from home with the boy. A complaint filed by Usha Singh led police to trace the girl and bring her back, while the boy was placed in a juvenile home. “Since then, the girl began holding her mother responsible for their separation. She told us she believed her life had been ruined by the police case her mother filed,” said SHO Mishra.

After the boy’s release, the two remained in contact and began plotting the murder, police said. “They had planned to eliminate the mother so they could escape together. Tickets to Bengaluru had already been booked,” said DCP East Shashank Singh. The murder, he added, “was not a spontaneous act.”