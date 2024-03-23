 Lucknow Holi tradition: Drenched in colour, soaked in Raja ki Thandai - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Holi tradition: Drenched in colour, soaked in Raja ki Thandai

ByAakash Ghosh, Lucknow
Mar 23, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Lucknowites flock to Raja ki Thandai near Gol Darwaza for the best Thandai during Holi. The shop, open day and night, offers traditional Thandai with or without bhang.

Holi is incomplete without Thandai and for Lucknowites, there is no Thandai like the one served at Raja ki Thandai near the Gol Darwaza, in Chowk.

Youngsters thronged Raja Ki Thandai after playing colour on Friday. (Sourced)
Youngsters thronged Raja Ki Thandai after playing colour on Friday. (Sourced)

Established in 1936, the shop draws a colourful crowd of young and old alike, every Holi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Like every year, we’re geared up to serving our special Thandai as people start coming to our shop two days before Holi and people pile on the Holi day, as many prefer to drive here, stop and try cold thandai after playing colour,” said Ashish Tripathi, one of the brothers owning the shop.

Tripathi says that the shop remains open throughout day and night on the day of Holika Dahan (when the fire is burnt) and the day on which colour is played.

“Small glass (250 ml) is available for 60, while the big glass (300ml) is sold for 70. Bhang is free of cost. If someone prefers it with the Thandai, we add it without charging anything. You can have the Thandai with or without bhang, totally your choice,” said Trapithi, adding that since Bhang is believed to be an offering to Lord Shiva, they purchase it from local markets.

“People prefer our Thandai as we add Kesar, fruit and mewa without any essence as we use original rose water,” he said.

Shop owners averred that Bhang is not as toxic as alcohol. “In Sanskrit, it is called ‘Bijiya’, the mention of which is there in the scriptures and was often used in ancient medicines,” he said.

“The shop was opened by Lal Maharaj Tiwari in 1936. Our Thandai was also preferred by Pt Nehru, and it used to be sent to him. When the shop was relocated from the centre of Chowk to the current ‘Kasturba Market’ opposite Santoshi Mata Mandir, it was inaugurated by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The shop gained prominence during the time of Vinod Kumar Tripathi, the grandson of Lal Maharaj Tiwari. He was lovingly called Raja,” said Vinayak Tripathi, the nephew of Ashish Tripathi.

The shop was also one of the favourite designations of the city’s politicians such as Lalji Tandon, Kalyan Singh, and Rajnath Singh.

Vinod Maheshwari, a Chowk resident and member of the organising committee of the popular Chowk Holi, said, “Our Holi is incomplete without Thandai and we make sure to visit the shop with our entire family, at least twice, on the two days of the festival. Not just us, whoever takes part in the Holi procession visits in groups.”

Similarly, Millie Malhotra, who lives in Qaiserbagh area of the city, makes sure to drive with her entire family on Holi afternoon to add to the festivity.

The owners said that the shop has been able to not only hold on to its clientele, but has also increased its base, thanks to food aggregator services, which help deliver their brand of Thandai to the doorstep of aficionados.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aakash Ghosh

    Aakash Ghosh is a correspondent with Hindustan Times and is based out of Lucknow. Apart for covering local crime and policing in the state capital, he covers other significant beats including Railways, Science & Technology, Culture and heritage. He loves to write off-beat, human-interest stories as he believes it makes an instant connect with the readers. Prior to Lucknow, he is trained and worked with multiple print & digital newsrooms-based Mumbai, Patna, and Kolkata.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Holi tradition: Drenched in colour, soaked in Raja ki Thandai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On