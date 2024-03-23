Lucknow Holi tradition: Drenched in colour, soaked in Raja ki Thandai

Holi is incomplete without Thandai and for Lucknowites, there is no Thandai like the one served at Raja ki Thandai near the Gol Darwaza, in Chowk. Youngsters thronged Raja Ki Thandai after playing colour on Friday. (Sourced)

Established in 1936, the shop draws a colourful crowd of young and old alike, every Holi.

“Like every year, we’re geared up to serving our special Thandai as people start coming to our shop two days before Holi and people pile on the Holi day, as many prefer to drive here, stop and try cold thandai after playing colour,” said Ashish Tripathi, one of the brothers owning the shop.

Tripathi says that the shop remains open throughout day and night on the day of Holika Dahan (when the fire is burnt) and the day on which colour is played.

“Small glass (250 ml) is available for ₹60, while the big glass (300ml) is sold for ₹70. Bhang is free of cost. If someone prefers it with the Thandai, we add it without charging anything. You can have the Thandai with or without bhang, totally your choice,” said Trapithi, adding that since Bhang is believed to be an offering to Lord Shiva, they purchase it from local markets.

“People prefer our Thandai as we add Kesar, fruit and mewa without any essence as we use original rose water,” he said.

Shop owners averred that Bhang is not as toxic as alcohol. “In Sanskrit, it is called ‘Bijiya’, the mention of which is there in the scriptures and was often used in ancient medicines,” he said.

“The shop was opened by Lal Maharaj Tiwari in 1936. Our Thandai was also preferred by Pt Nehru, and it used to be sent to him. When the shop was relocated from the centre of Chowk to the current ‘Kasturba Market’ opposite Santoshi Mata Mandir, it was inaugurated by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The shop gained prominence during the time of Vinod Kumar Tripathi, the grandson of Lal Maharaj Tiwari. He was lovingly called Raja,” said Vinayak Tripathi, the nephew of Ashish Tripathi.

The shop was also one of the favourite designations of the city’s politicians such as Lalji Tandon, Kalyan Singh, and Rajnath Singh.

Vinod Maheshwari, a Chowk resident and member of the organising committee of the popular Chowk Holi, said, “Our Holi is incomplete without Thandai and we make sure to visit the shop with our entire family, at least twice, on the two days of the festival. Not just us, whoever takes part in the Holi procession visits in groups.”

Similarly, Millie Malhotra, who lives in Qaiserbagh area of the city, makes sure to drive with her entire family on Holi afternoon to add to the festivity.

The owners said that the shop has been able to not only hold on to its clientele, but has also increased its base, thanks to food aggregator services, which help deliver their brand of Thandai to the doorstep of aficionados.