Lucknow hospitals on alert for medical emergencies during Holi

Hospitals in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow are gearing up to deal with influx of patients expected there during Holi. “All hospitals have been asked to ensure that senior consultants and para-medical staff are available to deal with any sort of medical emergency particularly on Sunday and Monday that is 48 hours. This is in addition to the regular facilities available in emergency and OPD,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow. A helpline number 9118455570 will also help injured people. (For Representation)

Collectively, around 100 beds will be reserved at different government hospitals during the two days. King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre has set aside 20 beds. Civil hospital has done a similar exercise along with 15 beds designated for emergency cases.

“Duty of senior residents from each department unit has been assigned so that doctors from all branches remain on duty during Holi. The peak starts from afternoon. Hence, all have been asked to remain on high alert,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, head of department trauma surgery and chief medical superintendent of the trauma centre at KGMU.

Balrampur hospital has prepared a roster for its emergency wing. “An eye specialist, a general surgeon, a skin specialist and an orthopaedic surgeon will be available round the clock. Our special focus is on ensuring a team of different specialist on Monday particularly as past experiences show more than usual accident cases come on the Holi day,” said Dr NB Singh, chief medical superintendent, Balrampur hospital.

“A helpline number 9118455570 will also help injured people. This number will be picked up by the doctor on emergency duty,” he added. TVSK Reddy, senior vice president, Emri Green Health Services that runs 108 ambulance service in the state, said, “In Lucknow, 44 ambulances under 108 service will remain on high alert. Also, 34 ambulances under 102 service for pregnant women will also be on alert.”

“Beds will be reserved to deal with emergency cases during the two days of festivities. Our teams have been asked to stay on alert,” said Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent, Lok Bandhu hospital.

Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Civil and BRD Mahanagar hospitals have also alerted their medical teams. In cases of emergency, people can dial 108 or 112 to get help to reach a medical centre.