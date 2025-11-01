Lucknow is ‘creative city of gastronomy’, courtesy Unesco’s recognition

LUCKNOW The city of nawabs, Lucknow, known for its Awadhi cuisine, architectural marvels and poetic past, has added another feather to its cap. On World Cities Day (Friday), the UP capital was officially declared Unesco ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ during the 43rd Session of the Unesco General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, placing the city among 70 global gastronomy hubs. Iconic dishes such as galouti kebab, Awadhi biryani, tokri chaat, puri-kachori, and malai gilori were featured as symbols of artistry and community. Beyond taste, the dossier presented food as a medium of dialogue, inclusivity, and sustainability. (Sourced)

Till recently, India had only one city on that coveted list, Hyderabad, but in January this year, Lucknow was nominated to claim the title for its delicious cuisine. Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) admitted 58 cities, including Lucknow, as new members of the network for its wide range of delicious food.

The honour celebrates Lucknow’s centuries-old culinary traditions — from royal kitchens to its vibrant street food culture — and recognises its living heritage that blends artistry, hospitality, and cultural harmony.

With this recognition, Lucknow joins cities such as Hyderabad (India), Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah (Saudi Arabia), Kelowna (Canada), Quanzhou (China) and Zaragoza (Spain) in Unesco Creative Cities network.

On its X handle, Unesco South Asia education sciences culture (@unescoindia) posted the news: “Lucknow has been designated a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy! Celebrating its centuries-old Awadhi culinary heritage and creative spirit shaping global gastronomy.”

Unesco director-general Audrey Azoulay designated 58 cities as new members of the UCCN. Recognised for their commitment to championing creativity as a driver of sustainable urban development, these cities bring their proven expertise in building resilient and vibrant communities to the network.

In its June 7 edition, HT front paged story with headline: ‘Non-veg or veg, Lucknow is India’s nominee to claim title of foodie haven’.

How Lko earned the title

The nomination process was led by the UP Directorate of Tourism, which submitted the city’s dossier to the ministry of culture on January 31, 2025. Lucknow was officially selected as India’s entry on March 3, 2025, before being confirmed by Unesco on October 31.

The dossier — prepared with research by heritage architect Abha Narain Lambah — documented Lucknow’s culinary evolution, from the royal Awadhi kitchens to the city’s bustling bazaars. It featured stories, recipes and oral histories from chefs, ustads, and local families, highlighting how Lucknow’s cuisine reflects its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb — a unique blend of cultures, communities, and flavours.

Kebabs to cultural diplomacy

Iconic dishes such as galouti kebab, Awadhi biryani, tokri chaat, puri-kachori, and malai gilori were featured as symbols of artistry and community. Beyond taste, the dossier presented food as a medium of dialogue, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Global moment for Lucknow

Experts say the designation will open new avenues for international collaboration, culinary tourism and local employment while strengthening Lucknow’s identity as India’s culinary capital.

For the city known for turning food into art and hospitality into heritage, this milestone is more than a title — it is a tribute to a living culture where every flavour tells the story of its people.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh hailed the recognition as a proud moment for Uttar Pradesh and India. “This global honour highlights Lucknow’s culinary legacy and strengthens UP’s role in India’s growth story. Glad the state is bringing laurels to the nation,” he said.

Culinary tourism has long been a driver of visitors to the state and that this recognition will further position UP as a global food and culture destination.

Principal secretary (tourism and culture) Amrit Abhijat said the recognition would expand Lucknow’s international appeal and promote sustainable tourism and entrepreneurship.

“Every plate served in Lucknow tells a story — of royal kitchens, street vendors and cultural unity. This honour will strengthen global outreach and support food-based livelihoods,” he said.

Abhijat noted that Lucknow recorded 8.27 million tourists in 2024, and in just the first half of 2025, over 7 million visitors had already arrived — reflecting how food and culture continue to drive tourism growth.