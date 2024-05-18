Lucknow is known for iconic women, but no females in its poll arena

LUCKNOW The city famous for its culture, mannerisms and language is also known for its prominent women faces through the course of history. From the days of the freedom struggle to life since India’s Independence, the city’s women have led from the front in diverse spheres, ranging from politics to social causes. The increasing voter turnout among women in Lucknow signifies a positive shift towards gender parity in electoral participation. (File Photo)

The rich history of Begum Hazrat Mahal and Veerangana Uda Devi’s valiant participation in India’s First War of Independence in 1857 has done the city proud.

From freedom fighter Begum Nishatunnisha Mohani (wife of Hasrat Mohani who gave the slogan of ‘inquilab’), writer Razia Sajjad Zaheer (recipient of UP Sahitya Akademi Award), pioneer in women empowerment Begum Hamida Habibullah, prominent educator Swaroop Kumari Bakshi (Bakshi Didi), Dr Mohini Giri (first chairperson of National Commission for Women in India), late Isha B Joshi (first woman IAS in independent India) and late Mumtaz Jahan Haider ( founder principal of Women’s College in Aligarh) are household names.

In the political sphere, Lucknow has strongly endorsed women leaders. Between 1952 and 1984, voters elected three women on Congress ticket as their representatives. Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit won 1952 polls, Sheorajvati Nehru represented the constituency from 1953 to 1957 (by elections) and then Sheila Kaul won the Lucknow LS seat thrice – in 1971, 1980 and 1984.

The common thread between these three women leaders –Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Sheorajvati Nehru and Sheila Kaul – was their political stature in the constituency and the Nehru family link. They were known freedom fighters and social reformers who raised their voice for progressive changes in society.

Swaroop Kumari Bakshi also dominated Lucknow’s politics during 70s and 80s and was a four-term MLA from Lucknow East constituency on Congress’s ticket. She died in 2017. At present, social activist and former LU vice- chancellor Prof Roop Rekha Verma is amongst the most recognized voices of the civil society.

But as time went by, women’s representation in Lucknow politics declined gradually when it came to Lok Sabha elections. After the 1984 elections, no woman candidate won the contest here. And this year, neither any political party fielded a woman candidate nor any woman contested the poll independently from Lucknow parliamentary seat.

Samajwadi party candidate Dr Madhu Gupta had contested but lost to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004, Rita Bahuguna Joshi (then with Congress) lost to Lalji Tandon in 2009 and then to Rajnath Singh in 2014.

In 2009, Samajwadi Party fielded Nafisa Ali, former Miss India, after the Supreme Court’s adverse comment on Sanjay Dutt’s candidature. In 2019, SP fielded Poonam Sinha who lost to Rajnath Singh.

From the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat, the lone woman candidate, Sunita Cheda Pasi of Aam Janta Party, is in fray.

The Mohanlalganj parliamentary seat, located in Lucknow, was established in 1962 and witnessed 14 Lok Sabha elections till 2019. The Congress emerged victorious five times, Samajwadi Party (SP) four times, and BJP three times, with Lok Dal and Janata Dal each securing victory once. Reserved for Scheduled Castes, the seat has seen a diverse range of representatives over the years.

In the 1962 Lok Sabha election, Ganga Devi of the Congress emerged victorious and served as an MP for three consecutive terms. However, the winning streak was interrupted in the 1977 elections post-Emergency, when Ram Lal Kuril of the Indian Lok Dal secured victory.

In 1996, Purnima Verma of the BJP won the seat while in 1998 and 1999, Reena Choudhary of SP won the seat by defeating Verma. In 2009, Sushila Saroj won the seat on SP ticket.

At a time when Lok Sabha passed the women’s reservation bill seeking 33% representation of women in the Parliament, the fact that no party has fielded any woman candidate speaks about lack of interest by political parties to field women leaders from Lucknow Parliamentary seat.

Former Lucknow University vice-chancellor Prof Roop Rekha Verma said: “Women can fight and contest elections without reservation, if level playing field is provided to them.”

Congress leader Sadaf Jafar said: “The decisions are on the party to come up with candidates. This year in INDIA Bloc fielded Samajwadi Party’s Ravidas Mehrotra and we stand by that. But in 2022 assembly polls, the Congress fielded three women candidates out of nine assembly seats.”

Lucknow accounts for more than 20.47 lakh women voters (20,47,159) against 23,05,807 men voters while Mohanlalganj has 10,23,199 women voters and 11,57,688 men voters.