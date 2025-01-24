Lucknow gears up for a spectacular Republic Day celebration

With preparations in full swing, the city is set to witness a grand celebration on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day this year. Preparations for the 76th Republic Day underway in Lucknow(Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The first rehearsal for the grand event commenced on Wednesday from the first spot, Charbagh, and reached KD Singh Babu Stadium via Hussainganj, Burlington Square and Vidhan Bhawan.

Stunts by soldiers on moving bikes, ATS commandos with weapons, NCC cadets, and women police personnel, along with a large number of folk artistes, participated in the rehearsals for the parade to be held on Sunday. With the theme inspired by the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 and titled- Sanskriti Ka Sangam, the R-Day event is set to showcase a variety of folk and cultural performances. An official from the department of culture, UP, said, “Preparation for the folk presentations is ongoing, with a group of 200 artistes from states like Tripura, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and many more regions participating in the event this year. Not only this, but local artistes from different cities, along with students from Bhatkhande University, are set to be part of the parade.”

A real-time rehearsal was organised with schools and colleges joining the different squads of the national forces. The practice lasted for about an hour. Divisional commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob gave salute to the parade. District magistrate Vishak G Iyer, DCP central Raveena Tyagi, and other top officials of the government and administration were present.

The final rehearsal will be held in full dress on January 24.