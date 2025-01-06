Lucknow logs zero visibility, braces for colder days

LUCKNOW Many cities of UP, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya and Azamgarh witnessed dense fog on Monday with visibility dropping to zero in the morning hours. As the day progressed, there was sunshine after 1pm in the state capital, following which the maximum temperature rose to 17.7 degrees Celsius (4.2 degrees more than what it was on Sunday). But the minimum plummetted to 7 degrees from 9.6 degrees a day ago. Dense fog enveloped the state capital on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“The little respite that people experienced on Monday will not last long as dense to very dense fog may wrap several parts of the state, resulting in cold days in the days to come till January 10,” said Atul Singh, weather scientist at Met department in Lucknow.

Thereafter, expect rains in the plains of west and central parts of UP from January 12, he added.

During the last 24 hours, isolated places in western UP saw light rain. Cold to very cold conditions prevailed during the day at isolated places over western UP and at a few places over eastern UP. Dense to very dense fog prevailed at many places over eastern UP and at a few places over western UP.

Fatehpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.2°C in the state while Kanpur (City), Kanpur (IAF) and Hamirpur meteorological stations recorded the lowest day temperature at 14.2 degrees.

In the last 24 hours, night temperatures increased significantly in Varanasi division and there was no major change in the other divisions. Night temperatures were above normal (+1.6°C to +3.0°C) in Varanasi, Bareilly, Agra, Meerut divisions and normal (minus 1.5°C to +1.5°C) in the remaining divisions.

Lucknow is likely to see dense fog during late night/morning hours and mainly clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 17 and 7 degrees, respectively. The weather is most likely to be dry over the state. The IMD has issued a warning of cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places in UP while dense to very dense fog is likely at a few places.

15 flights delayed

As many as 15 flights were delayed at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) due to dense fog and poor visibility on Monday. Among the affected flights was IX 2815, a flight from Hyderabad to Lucknow, which was diverted to Indore. This was because the pilot was not trained to land in low-visibility conditions, despite the airport being equipped with the Category-III (CAT-III) Instrument Landing System (ILS), which allows for safer landings in poor weather conditions. The delays and diversions caused significant disruptions, affecting passengers’ travel schedules.