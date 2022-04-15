Lucknow markets to get facelift on lines of Hazratganj

The urban development department has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to revamp and develop city markets of Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Chowk and Hussainabad on the pattern of Hazratganj.

Additional chief secretary, urban development, Rajneesh Dubey, issued directives for the renovation of the markets.

A committee of 11 officers has been formed to monitor the renovation of these markets.

All the markets will follow the same colour pattern and same signage pattern as followed in Hazratganj. For coordination with the local traders, the officials will call a meeting of the office-bearers of these markets on coming Wednesday. The drainage, sewerage system will be repaired and re-laid by the LMC. The LMC will also be removing encroachments from the roads and side lanes.

Meanwhile, LESA will ensure that overhead wires will pass underground.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “Heritage buildings will be repaired at Kaiserbagh intersection. All the buildings in front of Anand Cinema will be given a heritage look through a unique colour scheme. Major parks of the area, including Jhandewala Park, will be revamped. Facade lights will be installed at Hazratganj, Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Imambara, Chowk and Hussainabad intersections.”

Retired IAS Keshav Verma, advisor to the urban development department, has already inspected these markets.

On April 9, Singh said, “An 11-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of chief engineer, civil, LMC. The committee will have members like chief engineer, electrical mechanical; chief engineer, LESA; secretary, LDA, executive engineer, public works department; general manager Jal Sansthan; in-charge of the Swachh Bharat Mission; zonal officer Zone 1 and 6; city engineer Zone 1 and 6; officer in-charge, publicity; and garden superintendent, LMC.”

The Committee will meet frequently to work out the renovation of these markets on the pattern of Hazratganj.