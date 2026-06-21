Lucknow Metro East-West Corridor: Medical College Crossing to get biggest station, Gautam Buddha Marg smallest

The blueprint for the East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro is becoming clearer, with Medical College Crossing station accounting for more than half of the land identified for five stations under Phase-1B, while the smallest chunk has been earmarked for Gautam Buddha Marg station. The second-largest allocation has been proposed for Chowk station, where 3,970 square metres has been earmarked. (For representation)

Official records show that 14,610 square metres of Nazul land has been identified for the five stations. Of this, 7,864 square metres — more than half the total — has been earmarked for the proposed Medical College Crossing station. In contrast, Gautam Buddha Marg station will require just 235 square metres, the lowest among all stations.

Transport planners expect Medical College Crossing to emerge as one of the busiest stations on the route because of its proximity to major hospitals, medical institutions and densely populated neighbourhoods. The station alone accounts for nearly 54% of the corridor’s total land requirement.

According to officials, the land identified for the station is spread across three locations.

The second-largest allocation has been proposed for Chowk station, where 3,970 square metres has been earmarked. Located in the heart of Old Lucknow, the station is expected to handle substantial passenger traffic from the city’s commercial and heritage areas.

Thakurganj station will require 1,775 square metres, with the land likely to be transferred from parcels under the Jal Nigam and Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Charbagh station, a key interchange connecting rail, bus and metro services, will require 766 square metres from the AP Sen Road Scheme area.

At the other end of the spectrum is Gautam Buddha Marg station. Officials said the limited land requirement reflects both the proposed station design and site constraints in the area.

According to a senior UPMRC official, a recent high-level review meeting assessed progress on land transfers, no-objection certificates and departmental clearances required for the project. Officials have directed departments concerned to conduct joint site inspections and expedite the transfer process so that construction can begin on schedule.

Station-wise land requirement

Medical College Crossing: 7,864 sq m

Chowk: 3,970 sq m

Thakurganj: 1,775 sq m

Charbagh: 766 sq m

Gautam Buddha Marg: 235 sq m