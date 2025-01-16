Lucknow Metro: East-West Corridor stuck for 6 months, PIB clearance pending

The proposed East-West Corridor of Lucknow Metro, stretching from Charbagh to Vasantkunj, has been in limbo for six months as the detailed project report (DPR) awaits clearance from the public investment board (PIB). Despite approvals from the Uttar Pradesh government in March 2024 and the network planning group (NPG), which includes heads of the planning divisions of various infrastructure ministries, in July 2024, progress has stalled, leaving residents eagerly anticipating the project’s start. Launched in 2017, the Lucknow Metro has fallen behind its peers in network expansion. (Sourced)

The DPR is under review by the PIB, which scrutinises potential obstacles, including utility lines, railway tracks, heritage structures, and multimodal connectivity requirements, said officials.

A senior official from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) expressed optimism, stating, “We expect PIB approval by March, 2025. Once that is secured, the Union Cabinet will give the final green light.”

The East-West Corridor, a crucial part of Phase 1B of Lucknow Metro, is designed to ease congestion on the city’s heavily burdened roads.

Currently, the city boasts only a 23 km metro network, significantly less than Delhi's 435 km, Mumbai's 90 km, and Bengaluru's 77 km. Even Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, which started around the same time, have expanded to 69 km and 59 km, respectively.

“Lucknow needs over 150 km of metro network to decongest its roads,” said an offficial of UPMRC. “Further delays in expanding the network will only worsen the situation.”

The 11.165 km East-West Corridor will feature a mix of 6.879 km underground and 4.286 km elevated tracks, connecting 12 stations, including major hubs like Aminabad and Chowk. With an estimated cost of ₹5,081 crore, the project is expected to take five years to complete once construction begins.