Cows died of nitrate poisoning, says IVRI report

LUCKNOW Taking cognizance of the death of 13 cows at a cow shelter in Mohanlalganj on August 14, animal husbandry and dairy development minister Dharampal Singh inspected the site (Kamaalpur Vichlika Gau Ashraya Sthal) on Friday and asked officials to ensure that action was taken against those responsible for the incident. The minister directed officials to get the fodder machine at the site repaired and asked police officials to ensure proper security arrangements at the cow shelter. (Pic for representation)

It was suspected that the fodder served to the cows was poisoned, leading to their death. An investigation by Indian Veterinary Research Institute (Bareilly) found that the cause of death was nitrate and nitrite poisoning. Generally, this toxic substance gets accumulated in the fodder due to excessive use of urea in the fodder field. After consumption, animals start having difficulty in breathing and there is a danger of their untimely death, stated the report by IVRI.

The minister directed officials to get the fodder machine at the site repaired and asked police officials to ensure proper security arrangements at the cow shelter.

On August 14, 34 cows at the shelter suddenly fell ill, and 13 of them died. Veterinary officers reached the spot and rescued 21 cows. The bodies of dead cattle were sent for post-mortem examination. Viscera samples were sent to IVRI (Bareilly) and Forensic Lab, Lucknow for examination.

Dharampal Singh authorised district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar to take further action on the report by IVRI (Bareilly) and Forensic Lab, Lucknow.

“I have directed officials to pay special attention to the quality of green fodder and straw at cow shelters in UP,” said the minister.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Varma said, “The IVRI report of nitrate poisoning is probably an attempt to hide the criminal negligence of the staff concerned. There should be a thorough inquiry to find out whether someone deliberately poisoned the cows or it’s a case of corruption in gaushalas where staff purchases sub-standard fodder, which this time resulted in the death of animals.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON