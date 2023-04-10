Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Filing of nominations to begin, Lucknow DM reviews arrangements

Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Filing of nominations to begin, Lucknow DM reviews arrangements

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2023 11:36 PM IST

As the district administration wants to avoid large gatherings in view of a rise in Covid cases, nominations would be allowed in all zonal offices of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation

The filing of nomination papers for the posts of mayor, corporators and nagar panchayat chairpersons will begin in Lucknow on April 11 and continue till April 17.

A hoarding being removed in Lucknow as the model code of conduct has come into force for the Uttar Pradesh civic polls. (HT Photo)
District magistrate and district election officer Suryapal Gangwar took stock of the arrangements at the municipal corporation office here on the eve of the start of the nomination process.

This time, nominations would be filed at eight places in the state capital. As the district administration wants to avoid large gatherings in view of a rise in Covid cases, nominations would be allowed in all zonal offices of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 18 and April 20 is the last date for withdrawal. Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on April 21. Polling will be held in the state capital on May 4.

The election will be held in 110 wards of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in the state capital. Votes will be counted on May 13.

Stating that the model code of conduct had come into force with the municipal election process having started, Gangwar said directives were issued to immediately remove political hoardings, banners and posters by running an intensive campaign.

In the run-up to the elections, the district administration has already identified 126 centres as highly sensitive.

Gangwar said, “We have set up 776 polling centres and 2729 polling stations for the election. Out of 776 centres, 122 have been classified as sensitive, 126 as highly sensitive and 41 as ultra-sensitive. District sectors and zones have already been decided. The Lucknow division is divided into 35 zones and 130 sectors and route chart for the district has already been prepared.”

During the inspection, Gangwar instructed that barricading should be ensured by making entry points at a distance of 100-100 metres on both sides of the municipal corporation office. After that, he inspected the Trilok Nath hall. He directed to make separate gates for the entry and exit of candidates.

Gangwar said, “I have directed the officials to ensure preparations for nomination on time. Tough action would be taken against the people violating the code of conduct under the Representation of the People Act.”

He also inspected Smriti Upvan, the site for the departure of polling parties. He directed to finalise arrangements for the control room, parking and departure counter in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the urban development department has said that there has been no change in the reservation of wards in the state capital.

