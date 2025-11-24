Lucknow murder: Priyanshi case shows ex-fiancé’s aggression, obsession, dominance traits

“He wanted total control over her life,” Priyanshi Rawat’s mother told police, shedding light on the obsessive behaviour of her 20-year-old former fiancé, Alok Rawat, who allegedly killed the 19-year-old BSc student on Sunday at her Mohanlalganj home after she refused to marry him. Police arrested Alok within 12 hours, recovering the murder weapon and his motorcycle following a surveillance-led operation. Accused Alok Rawat (Sourced)

Priyanshi and Alok had known each other for five years, having met at a wedding, and their families had later discussed the possibility of marriage. According to the victim’s mother, the relationship turned violent over time, with Alok frequently assaulting Priyanshi, damaging her phones, and controlling who she could speak to.

Police said that on Sunday, Alok entered the Rawat household knowing only Priyanshi and her younger sister, Mehak, were at home. He parked his Bullet motorcycle nearly 100 metres away, a departure from his usual behaviour, indicating planning. Mehak told police that Alok confronted Priyanshi on the terrace over the cancelled marriage and allegedly slit her throat with a thermocol cutter he had brought. She collapsed on the stairs and died within minutes.

Alok, a resident of Lonapur under BBD police station limits, had no prior criminal record and is now in judicial custody, police said.

“Following the FIR filed by Priyanshi’s mother under sections 103(1), 333, 351(3) BNS, three police teams were formed, including the Surveillance Cell, Zone South. Over 50 CCTV feeds, technical inputs, and manual surveillance were used to map Alok’s movements,” said ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli. He added, “He was arrested near the Dularmau–Kisan Path underpass late on Sunday. Based on his information, police recovered the murder weapon, a bloodstained thermocol cutter, and the Bullet motorcycle used in his escape.”

HT examined Alok’s Instagram account, which reflects aspects of his personality. It featured a Ghibli-style artwork of himself with a girl, likely the victim, set to wedding-themed music suggesting devotion. The account also included photos of him brandishing a gun, reels of dramatic entrances on bikes and cars, and a bio claiming he is a “BSP leader,” which police are verifying.