Dowry, abuse, sexual slurs: Navy officer held after wife’s death in Lucknow

The family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman found dead in her Sushant Golf City flat has alleged that her husband, a merchant navy officer, subjected her to repeated abuse, including questioning her sexuality and forcing her to consume alcohol, before her death earlier this week. The family alleged that the accused pressured the woman to terminate her pregnancy. (Sourced)

The woman, who got married in February to 31-year-old Anurag Singh, was found hanging in her residence on Monday. While the husband claimed it was suicide, the family has alleged that she was murdered after months of harassment and dowry demands. They submitted call recordings and digital evidence to the police, claiming the abuse was continuous and deliberate.

“She would call me sobbing, saying he called her a lesbian, forced her to drink, and behaved like a psychopath,” the victim’s elder sister claimed. “She said she couldn’t take it anymore.”

The sister also recalled an incident from March 10 when the woman was allegedly assaulted over a minor issue. “She had visible injuries that day. She said, ‘Come take me home or he will kill me.’ We thought things would improve and tried to calm her. That decision haunts us now.”

The marriage, arranged through a matrimonial website, was celebrated modestly by the woman’s family. They alleged that demands for ₹15 lakh in dowry followed soon after. “When we refused, the abuse increased,” the father of the woman said.

The woman’s father said that Anurag informed him about the alleged suicide, but by the time the family reached the flat, the body had already been taken down. “Why did he touch the body? Why didn’t he wait for us or the police? He wanted to erase evidence,” he alleged.

Following a complaint filed by the woman’s father, police arrested Anurag Singh, a resident of Omaxe Waterscape in Sushant Golf City, on Wednesday. The case has been registered under BNS sections 498A (cruelty by husband), 304B (dowry death), and relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“The accused was taken into custody by the local police team after a detailed investigation. He admitted that he and his wife had frequent disputes. He was arrested from his residence and produced before court after completing legal formalities,” DCP South Nipun Agarwal said.

Anurag is currently employed as a second officer with a merchant navy company. The investigation is being conducted by the Sushant Golf City police station under the Southern Zone of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate.