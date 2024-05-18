 Lucknow pledges to vote amidst musical extravaganza - Hindustan Times
Lucknow pledges to vote amidst musical extravaganza

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2024 05:06 AM IST

During the event, the audience participated in an oath ceremony, where everyone pledged to exercise their franchise and encourage others to cast their votes as well.

LUCKNOW: As part of the HT Spotlight Election 2024 initiative to increase voter turnout in the city, Hindustan Times organised an event at Emerald Mall in Ashiyana in collaboration with the Lucknow Development Authority on Saturday.

Visitors taking an oath to cast their vote for democracy during the HT Spotlight Election awareness program at Emerald Mall Kanpur Road in Lucknow on Saturday (HT)
Visitors taking an oath to cast their vote for democracy during the HT Spotlight Election awareness program at Emerald Mall Kanpur Road in Lucknow on Saturday (HT)

The event featured various fun-filled activities, including singing, dancing, and band performances. The highlight of the event was a musical performance by the city-based ‘Vrishank Band,’ who played back-to-back Bollywood songs. Band members Prashank Sharma, Anshika Pandey, and Unnati Dubey sang hits like ‘Chahun Main Ya Na,’ ‘Kabhi Na Kabhi To,’ ‘Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi,’ ‘Jogi Ehsaan Tera,’ and ‘Jogi,’ with visitors joining in enthusiastically.

Ayonija (7), Sriyashvi Mishra (12), and Aashvi Mishra (8) enthralled the audience with their dance performances, while Ravi Prakash and Shashank Sharma moved everyone with their melodious voices.

During the event, the audience participated in an oath ceremony, where everyone pledged to exercise their franchise and encourage others to cast their votes as well. Various performers at the event were awarded certificates from Hindustan Times for their contributions.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow pledges to vote amidst musical extravaganza

