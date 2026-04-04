Lucknow police act on traffic violations: 7,300 checks lead to 1,508 challans, 40 seizures in a day

Lucknow Police on Friday conducted a citywide enforcement drive, checking over 7,300 two-wheelers and issuing 1,508 challans while seizing 40 vehicles, officials said on Saturday. Traffic police remove black film from four-wheelers during enforcement drive at Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

Raveena Tyagi, DCP Traffic, said nearly one challan was issued for every five vehicles checked as teams covered all five zones, West, East, Central, North, and South, targeting violations such as riding without helmets, dangerous stunts and illegal modifications.

According to a police press note, the east zone recorded the highest number of challans at 411, followed by central zone with 341 and west zone with 314. The central zone reported the highest number of seizures at 17.

The drive was carried out during three time slots, morning rush from 7 am to 9 am, afternoon from 12 pm to 2 pm and late evening from 9 pm to 11 pm, at key intersections including 1090 crossing, IT Chauraha, Nishatganj and Qaiserbagh.

Tyagi said major violations included helmetless riding, triple riding, modified silencers and vehicles without number plates or valid documents. Several bikes were seized for illegal alterations and missing documents.

“Teams were deployed at key corridors and crowded junctions to ensure maximum visibility and deterrence,” she said.

Officials said the campaign also focused on behaviour change, with riders counselled on road safety, helmet use, and the risks of overspeeding and wrong-side driving.

Amrendra Kumar Sengar, police commissioner, said such drives would continue with increased intensity to improve compliance and reduce accidents.