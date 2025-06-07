Lucknow police gears up for peaceful Bakrid celebrations

As the city gears up to celebrate Bakrid on Saturday, Lucknow Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the festival, with a clear focus on preventing the sacrifice of banned animals and maintaining communal harmony. A goat market in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/ht)

Joint commissioner of police (law & order) Babloo Kumar said that strict measures are in place to stop the sacrifice of restricted animals. “Nagar Nigam teams have been deployed across the city, especially in sensitive areas, to ensure no banned animals are sacrificed. Volunteers from the local community have also been engaged to assist and facilitate the celebrations,” he stated.

To strengthen coordination and community outreach, Peace Committees have been constituted at every police station in Lucknow. “Meetings have been held at the level of DCPs involving Peace Committee members. Their concerns have been addressed, and the police department is working in coordination with local leaders to maintain calm and cooperation,” Kumar added.

Highlighting the scale of security arrangements, the JCP said that 14 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), one unit of Rapid Action Force (RAF), and large contingents of civil police have been deployed throughout the city. Sensitive areas like Aishbagh Eidgah, Teelewali Masjid, and Bada Imambada are under tight security cover, with barricading, RRF presence, and heavy patrolling.

The western sector will have round-the-clock PAC deployment, and real-time surveillance will be carried out through CCTV cameras and drone monitoring. Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) are being actively routed for continuous patrolling.

“All officers are on high alert, and our goal is to ensure that the three-day Bakrid celebrations pass peacefully and with full religious dignity,” the JCP assured.