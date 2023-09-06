Lucknow police interrogate Union minister’s son in Vinay Srivastava murder case

The Lucknow police on Tuesday interrogated Vikas Kishore, son of Union minister Kaushal Kishore over his alleged involvement in the murder of one Vinay Srivastava. Police at Union minister Kaushal Kishore on Friday (File Photo)

Srivastava, 26, was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Union minister’s house in Begariya village near Lucknow on Friday (September 1). The revolver belonged to the Vikas Kishore, police said.

On Tuesday, Vikas reached Thakurganj police station around 8.30pm along with three others, where he was questioned by Sunil Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and Vikas Rai, station house office at Thakurganj police station, said people familiar with the matter.

The grilling went on for over two and a half hours. Vikas was questioned regarding his visit to Delhi, his relations with the deceased, carelessness in keeping the revolver, among others, said the people mentioned above.

Vikas has denied any involvement in the alleged murder stating that he was not present in the city at the time of the incident as his mother was unwell and was hospitalised in Delhi. However, he accepted his carelessness in keeping his licensed pistol at his home.

According to the police, Srivastava, who was said to be a friend of Vikas, was allegedly shot dead following a brawl between him and three others over a game of cards.

Earlier, a notice was issued to Vikas asking him to appear before the police for questioning after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under section 30 of the Arms Act for mishandling his firearm.

So far three persons identified as Ankit Verma (27), the prime accused, Ajay Rawat (32) and Shamim (21), have been arrested by the Lucknow police.

According to the statement from the accused persons, Srivastava was allegedly shot after a gambling brawl between him and Verma in an inebriated state.

Meanwhile, the family of Srivastava expressed dissatisfaction over the police probe into the incident, alleging it was intended to conceal the truth.

The deceased’s brother, Vikas Srivastava, in a video statement, alleged that the police probe was misleading.

“Ankit had a problem with my brother (Vinay) and the minister’s son Vikas Kishore too is associated with the murder. The flight ticket of the minister’s son that was posted on Facebook should also be investigated. I request the chief minister to order a SIT (Special Investigation Team) investigation into the case,” said Vikas Srivastava.

