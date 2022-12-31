Lucknow police issue guidelines in view of New Year celebrations

The Lucknow Police on Friday issued guidelines in view of the New Year celebrations to avoid any untoward incident in the city.

According to the detailed advisory issued by the Joint Commissioner of Lucknow Police PRV, Polygon, Pink Scooty and Pink Panther departments of the Lucknow Police will be in place throughout the city till 2 am in the night. A total of 7,900 police personnel will be posted throughout the city to prevent any mishaps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drone cameras and ITMS will also be used to monitor sensitive and congested areas of all zones of the city. Also, policemen will be positioned at more than 100 places in the city to keep a watch on drunken driving and apprehend the offenders.

Also Read | Public access to forts in Pune restricted on New Year’s Eve

Apart from this, strict action will be taken against people who drink alcohol in public places.

16 companies of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) will also be deployed in the city from the evening of 31 December, said Police.

Police said special arrangements have been made for the Summit building located at the Vibhuti Khand police station area. The building houses 17 bars. Police said that the number of people at each bar will have to be displayed outside the bar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | How Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru are gearing up for New Year's Eve? Check advisories

People won't be allowed to enter the building beyond capacity and security arrangements inside the building would be made by the Summit building authorities and bar themselves.

Apart from the summit building, all bars across the Lucknow Commissionerate have been asked by Police to display the capacity of the bar and how many people have entered it. The entire process will be monitored by the police and strict action will be taken against the management if any bar admits people more than its official capacity, said Lucknow Police in a statement.