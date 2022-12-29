How Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru are gearing up for New Year's Eve? Check advisories

New Year is just around the corner. After two years of muted celebrations with Covid-19 norms, people are eager to welcome 2023 without curbs. However, the government has advised people to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour in wake of surge in other countries including China. Security has also been beefed up across several cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in this festive season.

Delhi:

- Delhi police said on Thursday that more than 16,000 personnel will be deployed across the city on New Year's Eve, according to news agency ANI.

-Over 2,500 women police personnel will be deployed during the celebrations.

-The city will be provided with 1,600 police pickets. On its official Twitter account, the Delhi Police tweeted against drugs with a quote that said, "Say no to drugs, say yes to New Year sweets," referring to the New Year celebrations.

-Regarding the Covid measures, the Delhi government has issued an order directing the deployment of state government teachers for Covid duties at Delhi airport in order to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour.

Mumbai:

-Mumbai Police will deploy more than 11,500 security personnel at key locations throughout the city to avoid any untoward incident on New Year's Eve, according to news agency PTI report quoting an official statement.

- The security deployment will include up to 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police, and seven additional commissioners of police.

- According to news agency ANI, the Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, had previously appealed to citizens to enjoy the new year while maintaining road safety and security.

-On December 31, police anticipate large crowds near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra, and other prominent locations in Mumbai.

Bengaluru:

-Bengaluru Police said on Tuesday that they will be closely monitoring the city's New Year celebrations to prevent law-and-order issues. Bengaluru has been outfitted with additional CCTV and drone cameras to ensure that the entire city is under surveillance.

-Bengaluru police commissioner on Wednesday urged party organisers in the city to follow decibel rules and avoid causing discomfort to those around them.

-The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced on Thursday that metro rail services in the city will be extended beyond their usual hours on New Year's Eve.

-The Karnataka government has also issued guidelines for New Year celebrations in relation to the Covid measures. “All celebrations in connection with New Year's Eve (31st Dec 2022), and New Year (1st Jan 2023) should be completed by 1 am on 1st Jan 2023 & 2nd Jan 2023 respectively,” said an advisory by the state government.

