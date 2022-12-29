Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru police sets sound limits for New Year celebrations in the city

Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:55 PM IST

The police commissioner also warned the residents to stay away from the usage of drugs on New Year night.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy on Wednesday urged the party organizers in the city to follow the decibel rules and not create discomfort to people around. The top cop has also shared the decibel limits set in different locations of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy tweeted, “New Year Celebrations? #BCPNYE23. Obtain a mandatory license under #NoisePollution rules for loud speakers. Comply with decibel limits and timings. @BlrCityPolice would not be a spoilsport, if you comply!”

According to Bengaluru police, in industrial areas, 70 -75 decibels of sound is allowed, whereas in residential areas, the sound limit is set to 45-55 decibels. However, in commercial areas, the sound limit of 55-65 decibels is allowed.

The police commissioner also warned the residents to stay away from the usage of drugs on New Year night. The top cop further wrote, “Don’t be in the wrong place or wrong company. Drugs are a serious crime. Consumers & peddlers, liable. Organizers face enhanced charges.”

The Bengaluru police also announced on Tuesday that they will be closely monitoring the New Year celebrations in the city to prevent the law-and-order issues. The police also warned miscreants and said that the whole city will be under surveillance with extra CCTV and drone cameras.

The Karnataka government has already issued the guidelines for New Year celebrations as the surge in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world. “All celebrations in connection with New Year's Eve (31st Dec 2022), and New Year (1st Jan 2023) should be completed by 1 am on 1st Jan 2023 & 2nd Jan 2023 respectively,” said an advisory by the state government.

