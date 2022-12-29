Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / New Year 2023: Here's how to wish ‘Happy New Year’ in 10 different languages

New Year 2023: Here's how to wish ‘Happy New Year’ in 10 different languages

festivals
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 02:31 PM IST

Finally, this rollercoaster of a year is coming to an end, the anticipation for better times is contagious and as people all over the world are gearing up for New Year celebrations, here's how to go quirky with your New Year 2023 wishes by greeting a ‘Happy New Year’ in 10 different languages

New Year 2023: Here's how to wish ‘Happy New Year’ in 10 different languages (Jill Wellington)
New Year 2023: Here's how to wish ‘Happy New Year’ in 10 different languages (Jill Wellington)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

New Year’s Eve is around the corner where we all are looking to get the strength to forego the past year and anticipate some promising new experiences ahead of time, wishing that this upcoming year will give us the opportunity to start afresh and work towards rebuilding the world even as the Covid-19 cases surge again. Finally, this rollercoaster of a year is coming to an end, the anticipation for better times is contagious even while bettering ourselves in order to avoid such global suffering again.

No one wants to be late when it come to sending greetings to loved ones. So, as people all over the world are gearing up for New Year celebrations, here's how to go quirky with your New Year 2023 wishes by greeting a ‘Happy New Year’ in 10 different languages:

1. Korean – 새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Pronounced: saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo) i.e. May you have good fortune in the new year.

2. Hindi नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएँ (Pronounced: nav varsh ki shubhkaamnayein) i.e. Have a blessed new year.

3. French, say “Bonne Année” (Pronounced: bon a-nay) i.e. Happy New Year!

4. German, say “Frohes Neues Jahr,” or “Gutes Neues Jahr” (Pronounced: frohes neuyis yar, or gutes neu-yis yar) i.e. Happy New Year!

5. Italian, say “Buon anno,” or “Felice anno nuovo” (Pronounced boo-on ah-nno / fae-lee-chae ah-nno noo-o-vo) i.e. Happy New Year!

6. Portuguese, say “Feliz Ano Novo” (Pronounced: feh-liz an-oh noh-voh) i.e. Happy New Year!

7. Spanish, say “Feliz Año Nuevo” (Pronounced: feh-liz an-yoh n-way-vo) i.e. Happy New Year!

8. Arabic !عام سعيد Happy New Year!

9. Chinese 新年快乐 (formal) or 新年好 (informal) Happy New Year!

10. Japanese 明けましておめでとう! Happy New Year!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new year year ender happy new year language wish greeting new year's eve + 5 more
new year year ender happy new year language wish greeting new year's eve + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out