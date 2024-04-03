Lucknow police’s swift action reunites lost child with family

Only three hours after a child went missing in the Gudama area of the city while playing, the prompt action of the Gudamba police led to finding the seven-year-old, who was on vacation in Lucknow from Lakhimpur. The missing boy reunited with his family within three hours (HT Photo)

The family’s joy knew no bounds when they saw their child with a police officer on his bike. A video capturing the heartwarming moment was shared by the Lucknow police’s X handle, garnering praise from the public.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The boy went missing while playing near Canara Bank main road in Sector J in Jankipuram,” said SHO Gudamba, Nitish Srivastava.

“Multiple teams were deployed, utilising both two-wheelers and four-wheelers to scour the roads. The search was supplemented by CCTV cameras positioned at various points, leading to the child’s discovery near Vishal Hospital in Sector G,” the SHO added.

Srivastava further informed that the child hailed from Lakhimpur district and was visiting his grandparents’ house. “Once the police team located the child, he was promptly reunited with his family,” he further said.