 Lucknow police scrap 10-month-old ‘no-parking zone’ drive - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow police scrap 10-month-old ‘no-parking zone’ drive

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 30, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Lucknow Police discontinues no-parking zones due to aggressive behavior towards crane operators. 45 zones revert to old system as prominent individuals resist enforcement.

Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Monday announced the discontinuation of its 10-month-old initiative to designate areas with traffic congestion as no-parking zones. As a result, 45 designated zones in the city will go back to their old ways.

The decision came after crane operators hired to tow wrongly parked vehicles refused to continue following multiple accounts of vehicle owners being aggressive with them. (File)
The decision came after crane operators hired to tow wrongly parked vehicles refused to continue following multiple accounts of vehicle owners being aggressive with them. (File)

The decision came after crane operators hired to tow wrongly parked vehicles refused to continue following multiple accounts of vehicle owners being aggressive with them.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Upendra Agarwal, confirming the development, stated that many prominent individuals in the city disregard the existing system. “When vehicles were towed, some resorted to taking unlawful measures against crane owners. Despite multiple FIRs, there was no discernible impact,” Agarwal remarked.

Another 28 no-parking zones were declared in March taking their total number to 45. Not long after the decision came into effect, several videos of people verbally abusing police and crane operators started doing rounds on social media.

Chandan Singh, whose seven cranes were deployed in several locations in the city, had written to the police noting challenges his operators had been having over the past 8-9 months. “Many people do not adhere to rules and regulations, parking their vehicles in designated no-parking zones. When their vehicles are towed by crane, they engage in aggressive altercations with our staff. Despite filing numerous cases, there has been no improvement,” he stated.

For instance, just two days ago, a group of lawyers had misbehaved with police and crane operators after their car was towed away. Journalists, lawyers, politicians, businessmen, and others have all expressed objections to crane operations and have engaged in misconduct, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow police scrap 10-month-old ‘no-parking zone’ drive
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On