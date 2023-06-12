Lucknow police urge people to install CCTV cameras as part of Har Ghar Camera campaign

In a bid to curb crime in the city, the Lucknow Police is urging people to install CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras on public and private premises. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Under the campaign Har Ghar Camera, individuals, public representatives and traders’ associations have been encouraged by the joint commissioner of police, Lucknow to install CCTV cameras on their premises, businesses, and crossings, a press release from the Lucknow police read. “The idea is that CCTV cameras are installed in all small passages, alleys and roads to control crime,” it added.

“Prominent businessmen, traders, shopkeepers, corporators and prominent citizens have also been asked to install CCTV cameras outside their establishments. Regular workshops are being held where these people are being motivated to take steps towards safety,” added the press statement.

According to the police, CCTVs, which will be installed at prominent crossings, places of public gathering and important routes, will be linked with the police stations of the area concerned.

Those installing cameras are also being rewarded by the Lucknow police. On Monday, several people were also given certificates for their steps.

Lucknow Police took to Twitter to post that foot marches and checking is being carried out at sensitive places, important routes, and intersections to strengthen the law and order/security of Lucknow and to curb crime and criminals.

In a recent meeting at Vibhuti Khand’s IIA Bhawan, Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Lucknow, urged the Indian Industries Association to install additional cameras and encouraged them to take part in the Har Ghar Camera campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON