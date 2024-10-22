Lucknow: Protest at BBAU over ban on four students’ entry into univ

A group of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) students here on Monday started their indefinite protest demanding that four of the 23 students, who were allegedly detained and kept in police remand for a day on the charge of beating guards at the university in April this year, were not allowed to enter the university premises to attend classes. Students staging a protest at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on October 21. (Sourced)

Around 100 students came together to begin the indefinite protest at the university’s gate number 1. Among those detained then, four managed to get admission to the university in other courses. However, they are not allegedly allowed to enter the premises to attend classes.

The protest was led by Student Federation of India (SFI), Birsa Ambedkar Phule Student Association (BAPSA) and Ambedkar University Democratic Student Union (AUDSU).

Rahul Kumar, a student associated with BAPSA and is among the four students not allowed to attend classes, claimed: “We went to stage a silent protest in front of the vice chancellor’s house in the university for not being allowed to organise a cultural yatra on Ambedkar Jayanti when we were beaten by the guards and instead of being heard, we were detained. Even the proctor misbehaved with the students. He should be removed from the post at the earliest.”

Proctor, BBAU, Sanjay Kumar said the students were expelled from the university for their notoriety. “Among the four students Alok Kumar Rao is allowed to complete his final year of graduation. A letter posted on the university’s website has clearly stated that these students are not allowed to get admission to any other course,” he added.

“When we came to know about Ashwini, we wrote a letter to the head of journalism department and for Rahul and Vikas, we have spoken to the head of sociology department to cancel their admission with respect to the letter posted on May 8,” Kumar said.

“They have taken admission by hiding facts associated to them which are objectionable and we will take further action for the same,” the proctor said.

The protesting students are also demanding that the university’s code of conduct for them should be reviewed allowing student organisations to enter the premises. BBAU’s code of conduct of 2021 does not either allow forming of the student union.

On the code of conduct for students, the proctor said guidelines were passed by the university’s apex administrative body.

Secretary, SFI BBAU, Vatsalya Priya Vardhan claimed: “As part of Article 19 of the Constitution, a citizen of India is allowed to form associations, unions and co-operative societies but as per the BBAU code of conduct we are deprived of our basic right to freedom of speech and expression.”

“The code of conduct has been passed by its respective committee, academic council and executive council. Instead of student union, we have formed a student council with 20 students who can represent student- related issues,” Kumar added.