Lucknow rain deficit 30%, humidity rises to 93%

Despite Friday's 18.6 mm rain, the deficit in Lucknow is pegged at 30%. With little rain here, the humidity level has increased to 93%. Since June 1, the state capital received only 110.2 mm rainfall against a normal of 158.3 mm.

Currently, the southwest monsoon is concentrated largely in South UP and Vindhyachal region, Met officials said. And they are hopeful that in about a few days, rainfall activity will increase in Lucknow and adjoining areas.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder development and light rain on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The IMD has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places.

With active monsoon conditions in western UP, the southern part of the state is experiencing heavy rainfall. The western end of the monsoon trough has shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas and the eastern end has shifted from its normal position towards the south and has passed through Najibabad, Shahjahanpur and Kanpur in the state.

As a result of the low pressure area situated over West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand gradually moving in the west-north-west direction, monsoon activity is likely to remain in western Uttar Pradesh and the southern part of the state during the next 24 hours and except for heavy rainfall at some places, there is a possibility of sporadic rainfall in other areas, the weatherman said.

As a whole, Uttar Pradesh recorded 4% of excess rainfall this monsoon beginning from June 1. The state received 186.5 mm rain against normal 179.8 mm. While East UP experienced 159.6 mm of rain against normal 199.3, a deficit of 20% and West UP received 225 mm rainfall against normal of 152.4 mm, surplus of 48%, according to IMD data.

District Etah received 283 mm rainfall against normal of 102 mm, surplus 177 percent, Taj city Agra received 260.9 mm against normal 112.8 mm, 131% excess, Lalitpur experienced 436.8 mm rainfall against normal 123.9 mm, surplus 131%.