Lucknow soaks in football fever during clash of titans

LUCKNOW: The KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium in the heart of the state capital was alive with football fever as the country’s two legendary clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal Football Club, faced off in a thrilling ‘Kolkata Derby.’ Fans enjoying the football match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off the event in style, scoring a goal that drew thunderous applause from the enthusiastic spectators. The match marked the beginning of a new chapter for football in Uttar Pradesh.

The two teams, known for their historical journey in Indian football even before Independence, met for the first time in Lucknow on Monday. It was the maiden appearance for East Bengal, while Mohun Bagan made their fourth appearance in the state after playing twice in Prayagraj and once in Varanasi. The two sides, primarily composed of junior India stars, received a rousing welcome from the 10,000-odd Lucknowites and football fans from neighboring districts, mostly young boys and girls.

“For sure, this match will kick off a fresh journey for the game in the state, as there is plenty of talent that could be nurtured for the bigger stage in the future,” said Allahabad Sporting Club’s founder secretary, Biplab Ghosh, from the sidelines of the festival match.

If young tennis player Mayra and her friends from one of Lucknow’s reputed girls’ schools were there to cheer on two of the country’s top teams—who last played a festival match, the ‘Kargil Cup,’ in Siliguri in 1999—young footballers, cricketers, hockey players, and even taekwondo exponents also turned up in large numbers for the game.

“I am watching these two top teams in action live for the first time. I’ve heard a lot about them but never got to see them before. I’m an avid fan of football and follow English football, but I’ve always been curious to see top Indian clubs in action,” said young Manik Ali, who plays in the forward line of a local football club.

However, he expressed disappointment with the alleged poor arrangements outside the stadium, particularly the traffic chaos when VVIPs started moving towards Gate No. 1. Despite this, he was pleased to see that, in a short span of time, the All India Football Federation and the Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate managed the event. “There should have been much better arrangements for the match, especially since such a high-profile game was being organized here after almost 50 years,” he added.

A running commentary by Lucknow Football Association’s secretary, Kanhaya Lal, added to the excitement of the 90-minute duel for the large crowd, who were allowed free entry to the stadium to watch the match under the lights.

For many reasons, this festival match holds significant importance for the redevelopment of football in Uttar Pradesh, as the game’s governing body in the state has allegedly been struggling to establish a strong presence.

Before the match concluded, the stadium was nearly empty, with only a few spectators remaining to watch the teams gain individual momentum. Despite the bumpy ground, it was undoubtedly a commendable effort by the Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate, which managed to uplift the stadium’s overall appearance.