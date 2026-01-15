Lucknow software engineer’s death in Jeddah: Autopsy flags multiple head injuries; death due to asphyxia

LUCKNOW The post-mortem examination of Aiman Khan, a 26-year-old software engineer from Lucknow who was found dead in Saudi Arabia, concluded that her death occurred due to asphyxia. Medical findings indicated ante-mortem hanging, even as the autopsy documented multiple blunt force injuries to the head. She was six months pregnant with a female foetus, according to the medico-legal report accessed by Hindustan Times. The autopsy recorded a prominent oblique ligature mark measuring 33 cm by 2.5 cm encircling the neck. (Pic for representation)

Daughter of a sub-inspector in the fire department Sher Ali Khan and a resident of Adarsh Vihar Colony on Malhaur Road, Aiman died under suspicious circumstances in Saudi Arabia on December 18, with her family alleging dowry-related harassment and murder by her husband Aamir Khan, 32, an engineer and resident of Rae Bareli and in-laws, said police.

The body was brought to Lucknow from Jeddah on Tuesday, nearly a month after a long legal process and sent to the KGMU for a post-mortem examination. An inquiry had been initiated on the basis of a complaint submitted by the woman’s father, though an FIR was yet to be registered.

“The nature of the injuries mentioned in the post-mortem examination indicates that they were inflicted before death. The description also rules out the possibility of the wounds being caused by a fall, suggesting that the woman was subjected to assault prior to her death,” said a senior doctor.

DCP (east) Shashank Singh said: “The officers concerned have been asked to look into the matter seriously. Legal proceedings will be initiated as soon as something concrete comes out.”

The autopsy recorded a prominent oblique ligature mark measuring 33 cm by 2.5 cm encircling the neck. The mark was situated above the thyroid cartilage and ran obliquely upward and backward along the mandible, about 2 cm below the right ear and 5 cm below the left ear, the report stated.

The post-mortem also documented multiple head contusions indicating ante-mortem blunt-force impact. A major contusion measuring 8 cm by 6 cm was found on the left side of the head above the ear, while another measuring 7 cm by 5 cm was present on the occipital region. Two additional contusions were recorded on the left forehead, measuring 2 cm by 1 cm and 3 cm by 1 cm, respectively, both showing ecchymosis.

Medical experts said such injuries are consistent with impact against a hard, blunt surface. The medico-legal opinion concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia, though the exact sequence of injuries could not be determined. The time between death and the post-mortem examination was estimated at around 26 days.

She was excited about motherhood, can’t die by suicide: Family

Aiman’s house is now filled with relatives after they heard the news of her abrupt demise. The kin said she was soft spoken, intelligent and career oriented with good academic and job experiences as she worked with MNCs.

“She was excited and looking forward to giving birth to her baby...she can never commit suicide. In fact, a night prior to her death, she was planning to come back to Lucknow, citing torture by her in-laws, especially her husband, the chats of which we have. How can a person suddenly decide to kill herself with so much planning going on,” said her brother, Sahil Khan, who went to Jeddah to bring the body back to India.

However, the family claimed to have found an old suicide note from her bag in the Lucknow home, which according to them, was kept when she visited Lucknow for a brief period in September-October, 2025. The note purportedly stated ‘insult and torture by in-laws’.

Aiman’s father Sher Ali, currently posted at Police Headquarters, said: “Our last conversation took place on December 17, 2025, during which she complained of being denied food, being confined indoors and having her passport and documents taken away. The following day, she was unreachable on phone. An acquaintance in Saudi Arabia visited her residence and informed that she had died.”

In-laws insensitive: Brother

“When I went to Jeddah a day after the incident, the in-laws were staying at a hotel and having biryani instead of feeling sad. They informed the police hours after they found out that her door was locked. They wanted to bury the body in Saudi to avoid legal proceedings. I went through several legal proceedings to get the body back but the in-laws did not offer any help. Aamir even refused to come to India for the burial,” alleged Sahil.

She was pressured to bring ₹20L: Family

According to the family, Aiman Khan, a computer science graduate, was working as a software engineer. She had a love-cum-arranged marriage with Aamir Khan, 32, an engineer and resident of Rae Bareli, on April 10, 2025, in Lucknow.

She moved to Saudi Arabia in June 2025, where she was allegedly pressured to bring ₹20 lakh from her parental home and threatened when she failed to meet the demand, her kin said.

Despite being selected for a job abroad, she was allegedly not allowed to join work after moving there. The family claimed that substantial gifts, including gold and silver jewellery, furniture, electronic items and household goods, were given at the time of the nikah.

They further claimed that the groom’s family demanded a car, which was later purchased in the groom’s name. The father alleged that disputes began soon after the marriage, with Aiman facing harassment over the ownership of the car and further dowry demands.