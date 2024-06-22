Lucknow to figure in top three cities of country in next five years: Rajnath

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday thanked party workers for ensuring his third consecutive victory from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency and assured that in the next five years, the state capital will figure in the top three big cities of the country. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh at the felicitation function in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

Singh was in the state capital to felicitate party workers who had campaigned tirelessly during the Lok Sabha poll. The felicitation function was organised in Gomti Nagar extension.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said: “We will make all out efforts to make sure Lucknow figures in the top three cities of the country in the next five years.”

Singh pointed out that at present, Lucknow is listed among top 10 cities of the country.

“ I have taken this resolution to develop Lucknow. Whether I remain MP of Lucknow or not, I am sure the people will listen to me for the next 5 to 10 years when it comes to the development of Lucknow,” said Singh.

He assured that development work in Lucknow will not stop.

Singh also asked party workers not to worry about his decreased victory margin in this election.

“Due to the changed political scenario, the vote percentage and seats of political parties increase and decrease,” said Singh.

“It is a big achievement that after 1962 PM Narendra Modi is the first person to be elected as PM for the third consecutive time,” said Singh.

On the occasion, the Union defence minister also announced that the 100th birthday anniversary of late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee will be celebrated on a grand scale in the state capital.

The former PM was born on December 25, 1924, and had represented Lucknow in Lok Sabha five times in a row.

Also speaking on the occasion, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated that the Union defence minister was available for the people of Lucknow.

Pathak also asserted that Singh would fulfill late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s vision for Lucknow.

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, mayor Sushma Kharakwal and Lucknow district president of the BJP Anand Dwivedi also addressed the gathering.