Lucknow to get its 'first' open-air cinema

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 10:47 PM IST

Later, concepts such as drive-in theatre, 'cinema on the rooftop' and 'swimming pool cinema' may be introduced, said Sahil Kapoor, who started the venture.

People will be charged ₹250 per ticket, said brand manager Shivangini Bathla.
People will be charged 250 per ticket, said brand manager Shivangini Bathla. (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Lucknowites will now have one more way to spice up their movie nights as the city is set to get what is said to be its first open-air cinema on Friday.

Sunset Cinema, which has its presence in major cities of the country, will be opening its first movie screening venue in the city where people will be charged 250 per ticket, said brand manager Shivangini Bathla.

“Though very much in trend in metro cities, this will be the first of its kind in the city. The 250 ticket will include beverages and snacks. The venue will be an open lawn at a hotel in Gomti Nagar with 200 seating capacity. However, the location will keep changing according to the trend and season,” she added

Later, concepts such as drive-in theatre, ‘cinema on the rooftop’ and ‘swimming pool cinema’ may be introduced, said Sahil Kapoor, who started the venture.

“Our focus will be on Bollywood and Hollywood cult classics, both old and new,” said Sanchit Gupta, co-founder. “We’ll also show FIFA World Cup and IPL matches, which people enjoy watching together.”

