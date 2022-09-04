Lucknow tops in criminal breach of trust cases: NCRB
Lucknow The ‘City of Nawabs’, known for its cuisine, is now in the news with the largest number of cases of criminal breach of trust. The recent statistics of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB)-2021 suggest that Lucknow is the city across India that registered maximum number of cases related to criminal breach of trust. In fact, it is way ahead of other cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Kolkata.
Criminal breach of trust means any case which is in violation of breaking a promise or confidence in case of any monetary exchange and property purchase as well as business promises.
In Lucknow, as many as 1526 cases of criminal breach of trust were registered in 2021. The figure is double that of Mumbai, the economic capital of India, which registered 757 cases of criminal breach of trust and ranked second on the list. The third on the list is Delhi, the national capital, with 273 cases of criminal breach of trust, while 195 cases of criminal breach of trust were reported in Kolkata (West Bengal).
The NCRB report said 3926 cases of criminal breach of trusts with 3.4 crime rate per lakh population were reported across the country and nearly 39 per cent were reported from Lucknow alone, with around 52.6 crime rate per lakh population. The criminal breach of trust is registered under Indian Penal Code sections 406 and 409.
Retired deputy inspector general (DIG) Umesh Kumar Singh, who had served in Lucknow as additional SP crime and ASP trans-Gomti for a long period, said such cases of criminal breach of trust were registered in developing cities where sale and purchase of properties was done and where business activities were done on mutual understanding. He said Lucknow was a city of a similar hue and that’s why such cases had been reported here in a large number.
Similarly, as per the crime rate, Ghaziabad is ranked second on the list with 8.6 per lakh population and Mumbai’s crime rate in criminal breach of trust cases is only 4.1 while Delhi and Kolkata’s crime rate under the same heads is merely 1.7 and 1.4 respectively.
Another city of UP that is on the list is Kanpur that is on eighth position with 134 cases of criminal breach of trust with 4.6 crime rate in 2021. Besides, as many as 181 cases were registered in Jaipur with 2.3 crime rates per lakh population and 163 cases were registered in Bengaluru with merely 1.9 crime rate.
The three UP cities Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Kanpur are among the first three in registering cases related to dishonestly dealing in stolen properties registered under IPC sections 411 and 414. As many as 572 cases were registered in Ghaziabad with 17.8 crime rates per lakh population, Lucknow stands on second position with 337 cases registered with 11.6 crime rate and Kanpur on third position with 110 such cases registered with 3.8 crime rate in 2021.
