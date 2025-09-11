Lucknow University convocation: Medallists win battle against odds with mettle and motivation

The glow of success was palpable on the faces of all medallists at the Lucknow University convocation ceremony on Wednesday. For some, their feats were extra special as they overcame numerous hurdles, including financial difficulties, to shine on the stage of excellence. The Lucknow University convocation. (HT )

As many as 180 gold medals, two silver medals, 10 bronze medals and nine book prizes were distributed during the ceremony. A total of 80% of the medallists were women and 20% men.

Dressed in red and white, the achievers recounted their battle against the odds.

Chitra Sahu, 21, a student of MA Geography, was one of the achievers who surmounted challenges to excel.

A recipient of eight medals at the convocation ceremony, she said she is the youngest of the four siblings.

“My father, a controller at a ration shop, faced several financial obstacles, but his constant support helped me succeed. My father used to work extra hours so that he could fulfill all our needs,” Sahu said.

Veerna Tiwari, 22, a student of Medieval Indian History who secured four medals, said that she belongs to Sitapur and completed her education while living in Lucknow.

“I am glad that my hard work paid off. There were financial issues and I had to take tuitions to complete my studies and manage my finances in Lucknow. My father is a farmer, mother a teacher. Both worked hard and played an important role in my journey. I now aspire to pursue civil services and contribute to society,” Tiwari said.

Sunaina Pathak, 40, was among the medallists.

“I graduated in 2000 with Hindi, Sociology and Education as my subjects. I later did my Masters in Education in 2002,” she said.

“A few years later, I got married and had kids, which made me busy fulfilling my duties as a mother. However, I always believed that learning never ends so I studied further and did B.Ed in 2010. Now, when my kids have grown up and my husband and I are planning to

contribute to society, I thought of pursuing a Masters in Sociology which provided me a better understanding of society,” said Pathak who

was accompanied by her husband during the ceremony.

Kinjung Jang (49), a student of Linguistics from South Korea, was also among the medallists.

“It was a pleasure studying here when I always received support from everybody. I liked the culture of India. I now aspire to teach Korean to children here,” Jang said.

Anubhuti Raj Singh, a second year LLB student who bagged two medals in criminal law, said that she was surprised when she came to know that she will also be awarded.

“I jumped in joy and it took some time for the feeling to sink in,” said Singh.

Vaishali Joshi, 25, a student of MA Journalism and Mass Communication, said the day was motivational.

Minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhyay, minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari were also present.

FORMER DGP PRASHANT KUMAR AWARDED HONORARY D LITT

Former director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar was conferred the honorary D.Litt. degree for his contributions to policing in the state.

Four faculty members — Pradeep Kumar, Prof Monisha Banerjee, Prof. Rakesh Dwivedi and Prof. Anoop Bharti — were felicitated with the teachers’ excellence award.