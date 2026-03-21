Lucknow University plans summer internships, adjunct faculty to bolster academics

Students from across institutions will soon be able to access Lucknow University’s laboratories and research facilities as part of a new summer internship programme aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, which requires students to complete a 3-6 week internship of at least 120 hours The internships, to be offered during the summer, will also cater to students already enrolled in courses on the university campus, in addition to those from outside institutions. (File)

Vice-chancellor prof JP Saini said that the initiative is meant to help students from other institutions get a first-hand experience working with various equipment in the laboratories of the university and understanding research innovation.

“The university’s laboratories are equipped with high-tech facilities. Students who otherwise lack access to such infrastructure can use LU’s labs by paying a nominal fee,” Saini said, adding that the programme will help foster research and innovation.

The internships, to be offered during the summer, will also cater to students already enrolled in courses on the university campus, in addition to those from outside institutions.

The university is also planning to strengthen its academic output by appointing adjunct faculty, comprising senior academicians who have retired after long careers in universities.

“The adjunct faculty will be those senior faculty members who have retired with a long academic career from any university. This will enable students to get access to their expert guidance and learn from their experiences. At the same time, it will enable them to contribute to the university by visiting for a fixed duration each month and in academic excellence of the university,” Saini added.

At the same time, the university is preparing policy documents to introduce ‘professors of practice’. These positions will be offered to industry experts with at least 15 years of experience on a fixed-term basis.

The vice-chancellor said the move will strengthen industry-academia linkages and help students become industry-ready.

“Professors of practice will be hired for a fixed tenure. These will be industry experts or those who have been working in a field for at least 15 years. This will enhance the industry-academia relationship providing our students first-hand experience in understanding the ways to mould themselves into industry-ready professionals. This will help in further enhancing the quality of academics in the university,” said Saini.

The proposals will be placed before the academic council for approval before implementation.