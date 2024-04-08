 Lucknow University prof gets extortion call, death threat; complaint lodged - Hindustan Times
Lucknow University prof gets extortion call, death threat; complaint lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 08, 2024 09:30 PM IST

SHO, Jankipuram police station, Upendra Singh confirmed that he had received the complaint. He said the matter had been sent to the cyber cell for further probe

A professor of Lucknow University (LU) has alleged that he has received extortion call and also death threats via a WhatsApp call. The teacher further alleged that this was the second time this month that he received such a call. He filed a written complaint with the station house officer (SHO) Jankipuram police station requesting for action.

Prof Mohammad Ahmed of Lucknow University, claimed that he received a WhatsApp call on his mobile phone on April 7 at 9: 29 pm where a caller identified himself as the general secretary of a political party and demanded ransom of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh . (For Representation)
In his complaint, Prof Mohammad Ahmed, faculty of law, Lucknow University, claimed that he received a WhatsApp call on his mobile phone on April 7 (Sunday) at 9: 29 pm where a caller identified himself as the general secretary of a political party and demanded ransom of 2 lakh or else he will be killed.

The professor further claimed that earlier too such an incident happened with him, the complaint of which was made in the police station on April 4, 2024. However, no action was taken, neither was an FIR registered on his complaint, he alleged. In his complaint, the LU professor requested the police to take strict action.

