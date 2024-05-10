Lucknow University’s BBA tourism course gets AICTE nod

Institute of Tourism Studies, University of Lucknow (LU), on Friday received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for its undergraduate programme—Bachelor of Business Administration (Tourism). Lucknow University (HT FILE PHOTO)

“This accreditation reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality education in the field of tourism management. The programme is also in accordance with the NEP, featuring an ease of entry/exit system and is based on a credit system,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

The BBA Tourism programme is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of the tourism industry, including its management, marketing, and operational aspects,” he said.

With a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training, students enrolled in this programme will be prepared to excel in various roles within the dynamic tourism sector,” he added.

AICTE approval is a testament to the rigorous standards and academic excellence upheld by the Institute of Tourism Studies. It signifies our dedication to meeting and exceeding the regulatory requirements set forth by AICTE, ensuring that our programmes adhere to the highest quality benchmarks.

Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor, University of Lucknow, said, “We are confident that the AICTE-approved BBA Tourism programme will provide students with unparalleled opportunities for academic and professional growth. Graduates will emerge as competent and skilled professionals ready to contribute to the advancement of the tourism industry both domestically and internationally”.