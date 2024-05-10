 Lucknow University’s BBA tourism course gets AICTE nod - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow University’s BBA tourism course gets AICTE nod

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 11, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The BBA Tourism programme is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of the tourism industry, including its management, marketing, and operational aspects,” he said.

Institute of Tourism Studies, University of Lucknow (LU), on Friday received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for its undergraduate programme—Bachelor of Business Administration (Tourism).

Lucknow University (HT FILE PHOTO)
Lucknow University (HT FILE PHOTO)

“This accreditation reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality education in the field of tourism management. The programme is also in accordance with the NEP, featuring an ease of entry/exit system and is based on a credit system,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The BBA Tourism programme is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of the tourism industry, including its management, marketing, and operational aspects,” he said.

With a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training, students enrolled in this programme will be prepared to excel in various roles within the dynamic tourism sector,” he added.

AICTE approval is a testament to the rigorous standards and academic excellence upheld by the Institute of Tourism Studies. It signifies our dedication to meeting and exceeding the regulatory requirements set forth by AICTE, ensuring that our programmes adhere to the highest quality benchmarks.

Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor, University of Lucknow, said, “We are confident that the AICTE-approved BBA Tourism programme will provide students with unparalleled opportunities for academic and professional growth. Graduates will emerge as competent and skilled professionals ready to contribute to the advancement of the tourism industry both domestically and internationally”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow University’s BBA tourism course gets AICTE nod

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On