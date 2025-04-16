Lucknow University sports infrastructure to get a fillip

Ahead of the upcoming new session, Lucknow University has chalked out plans to boost its sports infrastructure. The move is in line with various awards and recognitions achieved by the university students in different inter-university tournaments over the last one year, according to vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai. The university will soon get a practice net for cricket, and indoor basketball, volleyball and badminton courts in the Tilak hostel (HT photo)

“Our students have done well in various sports and games in tournaments organised pan-India. The upgraded infrastructure will not just improve their performance but will also promote other athletes and young sportspersons,” Rai said, adding the project is proposed to be completed in the next three months, using money from the PM USHA grant received by the university.

“The university will soon receive a practice net for cricket, and indoor basketball, volleyball and badminton courts in the Tilak hostel specifically for girls. Besides, a basketball court will be established on the second campus of the university,” Rai said.

Elaborating on the initiative, Lucknow University Athletic Association (LUAA) general secretary Prof Ajay Kumar Arya said the practice net will be installed in the Paranjpe Pavilion Ground. “Besides, a 10x43-feet turf pitch is being imported from Indonesia, and it will likely be installed next month. There will also be a robotic balling system and flood lights, allowing round-the-clock practice,” Arya said.

He added that two curated black turf pitches of dimensions 15x23 feet each will be constructed at the Paranjpe Pavilion Ground under the supervision of former India-A player and former U.P. selector Obaid Kamal, and honorary mentorship of former international cricketer, junior Indian cricket team selector and former captain of UP Ranji team Gyanendra Pandey. “The construction of this pitch will also allow the university to efficiently organise cricket tournaments in the near future,” Arya added.

He further said that the construction of basketball, badminton and volleyball courts will help students practise and improve their game. “These indoor courts will be of the standard dimensions recognised worldwide,” he added.