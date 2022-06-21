Lucknow University students experience Zero Shadow Day
Lucknow University astrophysicist Alka Mishra demonstrated Zero Shadow Day to the university students on Tuesday.
On Zero Shadow Day, when the Sun crosses the local meridian, its rays fall vertically relative to an object on the ground. At that time, our shadow becomes either ‘zero’ or smallest. Contrary to popular belief, the sun is never right above us even at noon, except on Zero Shadow Day. It is usually a little north or a little south at low altitudes, they said.
Mishra told the students that there is only one day in a year when the noon Sun shines right above our heads at places falling between 23.5°N and 23.5°S degree latitude. “This is the reason why even our shadow leaves us at that time. Astronomers call this phenomenon of no shadow formation Zero Shadow Day,” she explained.
For a very short time on June 21 (Summer Solstice) our shadow either completely disappears or becomes too small. Since Lucknow is located at 26.85°N latitude, absolute ‘zero shadow’ does not exist but the smallest shadow can be seen on June 21 at midday, Mishra said.
She made the students stand in a circle and demonstrated this phenomenon at 12.06 pm and explained to students Zero Shadow Day.
Professor Poonam Sharma and Prof. Amritanshu Shukla were also present and they too shared information about the sequence of events involving the Sun and the Earth with the students. They explained how these dates are also different for different places on Earth and this phenomenon occurs when the inclination of the Sun becomes equal to the latitude of the particular place.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics