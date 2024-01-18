Lucknow University to induct ‘Transformation of Ayodhya’ in its MBA programme

The business administration department at Lucknow University (LU) has revealed plans to incorporate a module on the ‘Transformation of Ayodhya’ into its MBA programme, responding to the heightened attention surrounding the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. This course aims to delve into the comprehensive evolution of Ayodhya, exploring the transformation of the city from an ancient centre to a contemporary and expansive pilgrimage destination. Department of Business Administration, Lucknow University. (Sourced)

The content shall be presented in the form of a case on disruptive innovation. The convergence of traditional and modernity, new development as a transformative force in the lives of Ayodhya’s residents, remarkable metamorphosis, learning and their importance along with values for sustainability shall be captured, said a professor of MBA programme.

Case study will be developed on related aspects to cater to the students. It shall be introduced in the next session MBA program, IVth semester 4-credit course on “Innovation and Design Thinking”, students shall get an opportunity to study real time transformation of Ayodhya in terms of management at various functional levels.

Prof Sangeeta Sahu, the head of business administration department, shared the avenue of teaching and learning through internship, project and field study to prepare narrative, build dialogue with the people of Ayodhya and analyse the process.

The course also enables students to explore the source and recognition of opportunities, develop techniques for generating new ideas, generating commercial value for innovation and assessing business potential in given region and contributing to skill development among students, Prof Sahu said.

Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said this is an opportunity to develop better understanding of the processes involved in its design and outcome. Being a management professional himself, LU VC expressed this endeavour as a right chance for students to witness the transformation and imbibe through experiential learning.

The dreams envisioned and realised in the making of Ayodhya, not only travels from a glorious past of spirituality, culture, tradition and heritage but also connects to the modern world of global influence, divinity and faith, an official said.