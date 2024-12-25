Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 25, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.8 °C and 25.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 197.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 20.06 Broken clouds December 27, 2024 23.86 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 24.39 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 20.51 Moderate rain December 30, 2024 21.42 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 20.80 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 20.69 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds

