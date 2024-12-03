Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 3, 2024
Dec 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 3, 2024, is 21.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.99 °C and 27.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.14 °C and 28.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 4, 2024
|24.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 5, 2024
|23.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 6, 2024
|24.18 °C
|Few clouds
|December 7, 2024
|24.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 8, 2024
|24.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 9, 2024
|24.95 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 10, 2024
|25.15 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
