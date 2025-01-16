Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 16, 2025, is 20.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.75 °C and 21.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.

Lucknow weather update on January 16, 2025
Lucknow weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.89 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 17, 202520.27Broken clouds
January 18, 202522.00Few clouds
January 19, 202521.67Sky is clear
January 20, 202522.30Sky is clear
January 21, 202523.91Sky is clear
January 22, 202525.18Sky is clear
January 23, 202525.15Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.71 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.09 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.94 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad24.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.22 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On