Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 16, 2025, is 20.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.75 °C and 21.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.89 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 17, 2025
|20.27
|Broken clouds
|January 18, 2025
|22.00
|Few clouds
|January 19, 2025
|21.67
|Sky is clear
|January 20, 2025
|22.30
|Sky is clear
|January 21, 2025
|23.91
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|25.18
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|25.15
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.