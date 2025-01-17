Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 17, 2025, is 18.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.99 °C and 23.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.

Lucknow weather update on January 17, 2025
Lucknow weather update on January 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.46 °C and 23.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 18, 202518.56Few clouds
January 19, 202521.04Sky is clear
January 20, 202521.90Sky is clear
January 21, 202524.82Sky is clear
January 22, 202525.06Sky is clear
January 23, 202524.66Sky is clear
January 24, 202526.13Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.11 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.41 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.69 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.31 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.28 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad21.68 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.51 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

