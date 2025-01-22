Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.76 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 22, 2025, is 24.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.76 °C and 27.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.18 °C and 27.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 283.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 23, 2025
|24.19
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|25.02
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|24.63
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|22.18
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|21.39
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|21.19
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|22.20
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025
