Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 23, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 23, 2025, is 21.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.99 °C and 26.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:40 PM. Lucknow weather update on January 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.13 °C and 25.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 362.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 24, 2025 21.75 Few clouds January 25, 2025 24.41 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 22.26 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 21.28 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 21.03 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 22.01 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 23.73 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.23 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.3 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.22 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.98 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.39 °C Scattered clouds



