Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 23, 2025, is 21.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.99 °C and 26.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.13 °C and 25.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 362.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 24, 2025
|21.75
|Few clouds
|January 25, 2025
|24.41
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|22.26
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|21.28
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|21.03
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|22.01
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|23.73
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.