Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.87 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 29, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 29, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 29, 2025, is 22.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.87 °C and 24.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.

Lucknow weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.15 °C and 26.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 284.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 30, 202522.03Scattered clouds
January 31, 202523.87Sky is clear
February 1, 202525.10Sky is clear
February 2, 202526.82Sky is clear
February 3, 202527.13Sky is clear
February 4, 202526.37Sky is clear
February 5, 202525.97Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.3 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata23.35 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.84 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru25.28 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.63 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.51 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.83 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

