Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 28, 2024, is 34.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 38.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.59 °C and 39.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 38.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.59 °C and 39.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 38.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 29, 2024
|38.28 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 30, 2024
|35.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|26.72 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 1, 2024
|29.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|30.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|31.4 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|30.46 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.5 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.94 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy