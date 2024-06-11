Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 11, 2024, is 42.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.99 °C and 46.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.87 °C and 47.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 46.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 111.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.87 °C and 47.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 46.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 111.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|46.0 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 13, 2024
|45.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 14, 2024
|45.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 15, 2024
|45.44 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|44.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|35.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 18, 2024
|38.95 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Share this article
SHARE
Copy